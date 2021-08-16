Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 229,917 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,955,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,917 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $121,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,175,539. The firm has a market cap of $347.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.