Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 74,515 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $64,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $63.68. 366,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,871. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

