Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.32% of Masco worth $48,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,381. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.