Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $73,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $382.99. 41,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,021. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

