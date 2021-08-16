Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $58.26 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $58,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.40. The company had a trading volume of 367,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

