Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $776,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $967,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $9.66 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

