Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 12.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 200,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $2,550,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOF opened at $9.86 on Monday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

