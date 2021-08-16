Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMTC opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.