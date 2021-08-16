Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $6.54 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

