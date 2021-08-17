$0.10 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 4,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,210. The stock has a market cap of $581.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.