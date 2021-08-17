$0.22 EPS Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 251,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,798. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.