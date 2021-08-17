-$0.24 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 196%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $490,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

