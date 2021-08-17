$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarGurus.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,166 shares of company stock valued at $15,351,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

