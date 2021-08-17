$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

