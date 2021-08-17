$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. 3,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,448. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

