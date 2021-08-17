-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.98). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($3.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.07. 167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,554. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.54.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

