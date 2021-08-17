$0.79 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.75. The Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,991.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. 215,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,560. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

