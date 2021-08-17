-$0.97 EPS Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 470.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.58.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

