$1.18 EPS Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 27.5% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,792,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

