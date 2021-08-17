$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.67. The stock had a trading volume of 255,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $208.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.