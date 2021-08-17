$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

