$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.64. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $84.97. 3,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

