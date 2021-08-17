$1.96 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Shares of RL traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.24. 27,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.02. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $10,320,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

