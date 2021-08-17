10,749 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,494. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

