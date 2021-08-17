$111.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $111.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.20 billion and the highest is $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $475.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,482.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

