1,475 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.30. 1,425,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $329.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

