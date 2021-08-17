$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce $15.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $57.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTEM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock remained flat at $$7.01 on Friday. 1,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,476. The firm has a market cap of $393.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 397,740 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,137,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 151.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

