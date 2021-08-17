158,992 Shares in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 158,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Forian in the first quarter worth $1,571,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Forian in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,714 shares of company stock valued at $239,633.

Forian Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

