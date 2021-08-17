1,734 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

