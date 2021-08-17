1MillionNFTs Price Tops $1.47 on Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $175,972.97 and approximately $179,304.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00055590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00134398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00157992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,528.69 or 1.00040397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.26 or 0.00918649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.20 or 0.06973134 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

