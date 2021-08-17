2,580 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $12,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,329 shares of company stock worth $766,725. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

