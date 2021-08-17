2,614 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

