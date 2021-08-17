$3.10 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post sales of $3.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.50 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

BEEM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,747. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

