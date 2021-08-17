$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

SAH traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 272,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,419. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 99,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

