$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.