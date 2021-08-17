$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after buying an additional 1,388,769 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 10,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after buying an additional 613,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

