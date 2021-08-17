315,536 Shares in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 315,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of KludeIn I Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $389,000. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

