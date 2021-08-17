$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report sales of $34.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the highest is $34.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $138.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $762.14 million, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.