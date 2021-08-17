34,835 Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. IGM Biosciences accounts for 2.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 194,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

