$350,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report $350,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $1.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 4,214,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $437,394. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

