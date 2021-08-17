36,210 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.78. 1,355,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,603. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

