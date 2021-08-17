36Kr (KRKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.79. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

