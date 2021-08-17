3,700 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. 17,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,374. The company has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

