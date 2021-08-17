39,052 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,052 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,341,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,604. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

