3,961 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth $21,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth $17,387,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,174.3% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,525. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10.

