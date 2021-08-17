6,000 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

