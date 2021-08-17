$656.27 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report sales of $656.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.39 million and the lowest is $649.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 1,242,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 124,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 756,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

