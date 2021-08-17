6,661 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth $273,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 304.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 155.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 48.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

