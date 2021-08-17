8,010 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

