86,300 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

ARCO opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

